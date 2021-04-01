Palmer Place plans to participate in Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and as in past months, Palmer Place and FIRST Family Services of Talladega have put pinwheels on the courthouse lawn to commemorate victims and to raise awareness.
According to FIRST Director Betsy Curlee, the slogan for this April is “Growing a Better Tomorrow for All Children Together.”
Palmer Place is the children’s advocacy center for Talladega, Clay and Coosa counties. Palmer Place not only provides forensic interviews and trial preparation for children who have been victims of crimes, but also provides free counseling for the victims afterward.
“I am very pleased to be a part of something like this, putting forth something so valuable to children," Palmer Place Board President Nicole Parker said Wednesday. "Some people don’t understand the importance of having a place for children to be able to express their worst nightmares. (Director) Nancy (Green), (victim’s advocate) Amanda Haynes and (counselor) Donna Crow are remarkable advocates doing great work.”
Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, currently the longest serving board member, agreed, saying, “It’s frightening enough for an adult victim to be able to relate what happened to law enforcement, but for a child it is 10 times more difficult. That’s why we need a safe, comfortable place like this.”
Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell has served on the board for about six months.
“It takes very special people to be able to do what they do here. This is a very important organization, helping to interview child victims in a sage environment after they have been victimized. This is a great asset for all the counties it serves (Talladega, Coosa and Clay) and a great help to responding officers and deputies.”
Palmer Place will also return to the annual tradition of selling T-shirts this year, with this year’s slogan on the back and “Palmer Place: Making a difference for 20 years” on the front. The shirts are available in sizes small through 4XL for $20 each, and can be ordered at 256-315-2662.
Palmer Place is located in a house at 305 South Court Street in Talladega. It is named after Sylacauga pediatrician and former Daily Home columnist Dr. Stephen Donald Palmer. They are a United Way Agency.