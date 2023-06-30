 Skip to main content
Palmer Place opens doors on new space

Children’s advocacy center now in a former AIDB building

The staff at Palmer Place, the Talladega County Children’s Advocacy Center, officially welcomed the public to its new location on Cherry Street during the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Coffee for the month of June Thursday morning.

After more than 20 years in a house on Court Street, Palmer Place relocated to 412 Cherry Street, former home of the Talladega Regional Center of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.