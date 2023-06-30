Palmer Place opens doors on new space

The staff at Palmer Place, the Talladega County Children’s Advocacy Center, officially welcomed the public to its new location on Cherry Street during the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Coffee for the month of June Thursday morning.
After more than 20 years in a house on Court Street, Palmer Place relocated to 412 Cherry Street, former home of the Talladega Regional Center of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.
Palmer Place provides court preparation and free counseling for child victims of violent or sexual crimes, or who have witnessed crimes. In addition to the three permanent staff members, Palmer Place is a partnership of the Talladega County Department of Human Resources, District Attorney’s Office and all of the local law enforcement agencies within Talladega County.
“We’re all a team working to create a child-friendly environment,” director Nancy Green said.
One of the major advantages of the new space is that Green can conduct interviews with child victims in one room while social workers and law enforcement view it remotely from a different room. The old building was too small for that, Green said.
“It helps if the child does not have to tell their story to different people over and over again,” Green said. “If a child tells their teacher something, for instance, the teacher might send the child to a school counselor, then to the principal, then to a social worker, the police, a doctor if they have to go to the hospital. This helps cut down on the number of times the child has tell their story.”
But what Palmer Place does is still a partnership.
“DHR is there to protect the children, law enforcement is there to investigate, the DA’s office prosecutes and we are there to advocate for their children,” she said.
Once the forensic interview is finished, Green and case manager Amanda Thomas also assist with trial preparation and Donna Crow provides counseling at no cost to the child’s family, for as long as the child needs it. They also provide counseling for children who are referred to them through any other children’s advocacy agency the world over.
“And we love our new building,” Green said. “We are very grateful to AIDB, and we feel like we are moving way up in the world now. I know a lot of people are just fascinated with this old house. I am too.”
AIDB President Dr. John Mascia said he was “thrilled that this building is being used the it is. The work they do here is very important. I would also like to thank Mike Hubbard, director of AIDB security, for really helping to set this all in motion.”
At least one of the rooms on the main floor is in the process of being decorated by Talladega native Jeff Hallman, who recently completed two outdoor murals on buildings in downtown Talladega.
“He has a vision for us,” Green said. “We don’t exactly know what it is yet, but it’s starting to take shape.”
The new facility will also be displaying several abstract works by artist Bob Trammell, a personal friend of Dr. S. D. Palmer, the Sylacauga pediatrician (and Daily Home columnist) that Palmer Place is named for. These paintings are also for sale, Green said.
When Palmer Place was first established in the early 2000s, it served Talladega, Clay and Coosa counties. Green said Clay and Coosa now use a different advocacy center, so Palmer Place focuses exclusively on Talladega County cases.
Last year, Palmer Place interviewed 215 juvenile victims, all from Talladega County. “That’s about average,” she said. “The numbers go up and down every year. For instance, the number of children who witnessed violent crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic went way up, just because they were at home when those crimes happened instead of in school.
Palmer Place is governed by a board of director with representatives of all the various agencies regularly involved with the work they do, including Talladega County DHR Director Nicole Parker, Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore and Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore (no relation), who were all present Thursday as well.
Lynn Bius, state coordinator for the Alabama Network of Child Advocacy Centers, and Barry Matson, director of the Alabama DA’s Association (and a former chief assistant DA in Talladega County), were also present, along with a healthy representation of the chamber’s membership.
There were also T-shirts available for sale, which is another important piece of how Palmer Place operates. The nonprofit is largely dependent on fundraising and donations to keep operating. It’s also a United Way agency.