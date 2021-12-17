Palmer Place needs help, and that's where you come in

Palmer Place, the children’s advocacy center for Talladega and surrounding counties, provides forensic interviews, court preparation and counseling to the youngest victims and witnesses to violent crimes, all at no cost to their families.
But as demand for the services they provide has increased over the past couple of years, their funding is about to take a sharp dive.
“Our caseloads are up 25 to 30 percent over the past two years," Director Nancy Green said. "Right now, we have 22 victims whose cases are currently working their way through the judicial system in Talladega County, which is by far the most we’ve ever had.”
School closures last year were a factor in the increase, since there were several violent crimes in the county that took place in the morning or early afternoon, when children would normally be in school. Several murders actually fall into that category.
At the same time, the annual grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Commercial Affairs for this year is scheduled for a $22,560 reduction, which comes on top of a $15,000 reduction in last year’s grant.
“When I asked what we were supposed to do last year, I was told to cut services,” Case Manager Amanda Haynes said. “But I don’t know how we can do that.”
Green and Haynes are the only two employees at the center.
“Counselling is our main expense," Green said. "We do handle interviews, and we let the kids know they are safe. But mainly we provide counseling for free, as long as they need it. And honestly there aren’t a lot of other counselling options around here. Other advocacy centers also do things like school programs and parenting classes, but we’ve never done any outside programs.”
Palmer Place also gets a legislative appropriation through the Department of Human Resources’ Alabama Network of Children's Advocacy Centers, but that amount has been level funded for years now. They also have historically held a major fundraiser each year, but with COVID shutting down pretty much everything for 2020 and the first part of 2021, that was simply not in the cards.
“We did sell some T-shirts, but not really enough of them to make a difference,” Thomas said.
Talladega County DHR DIrector Nicole Parker is a Palmer Place Board member.
“Palmer Place is absolutely essential to protecting the children of Talladega County,” she said. "It’s a grant based program, and without those grant funds, we simply can’t provide all services needed. Not just the investigative part of it, but the free counselling is essential for helping these victims overcome and work through what has happened to them. That’s why it is so important that we work with private donors who are willing to step up when grant funding falls short.”
Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, who was one of the people who initially organized the center just over 20 years ago, said he was not sure why the funding had been cut, but added, “This is a great community. They do great work, and they are great fundraisers. Any cut to the funding is a blow for people offering such a valuable service to the kids of this county.”
All donations are tax deductible.
To donate, call 256-315-2662 or visit the Palmer Place offices at 305 Court Street South in Talladega. The agency is also on Facebook. To make a donation to the United Way of North Talladega County, please call 256-362-4665, visit uwntc.org or email talladegaunitedway@gmail.com.