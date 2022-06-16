Pair of Talladega residents accused in break-in of home

Two Talladega residents have been arrested in connection with a burglary reported last month.
According to Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, Joshua Wayne Gable, 42, and Shellie Bradford Pritchard, 40, have both been charged with burglary in the third degree June 14. According to Metro Jail records, both were also charged with possession of a controlled substance as well.
The burglary charge stems from an incident reported during the early morning hours of May 26 at a residence on the 330 block of Wood River Lane. Kilgore said the property owner called 911 and reported a break-in while it was still in progress.
Several tools were reported stolen from the residence.
About 15 minutes after the 911 call, deputies stopped a suspect vehicle, a white 2000 Nissan Maxima. The vehicle was stopped at Griffith Bend Road near Joe Gamble Road, about a mile and a half away from the break-in.
Gable was driving, Pritchard was in the passenger seat, and deputies noted several tools in the back seat in plain sight.The two were detained until an investigator arrived and, apparently, were arrested on drug charges at the scene.
Kilgore said that burglary warrants were issued through the Talladega County District Clerk’s Office on June 14. The burglary warrants included a $7,500 property bond each. The bond on the drug cases was set at $5,000. Both were still behind bars Wednesday evening.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison.