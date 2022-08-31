Pair of Talladega men face felony sex-crime charges

Two Talladega men have been charged with felony sex crimes stemming from an incident involving two minors on Germany Mountain in July.
Brian Herbert Matson Jr., 33, was charged with one count each of sodomy in the first degree and sodomy in the second degree Monday. He was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $45,000 bond.
David Wayne Stewart, 23, was charged with sodomy in the first degree last week and was being held on a $30,000 bond. Both men were still in jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Matson, Stewart, a 14-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl went riding on Germany Mountain on July 24. During the evening, both minors allegedly performed oral sex on Matson, and the girl also allegedly performed oral sex on Stewart.
Tubb said the girl’s father reported the incident to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office shortly after the alleged events took place.
Following an investigation, warrants were obtained against both men. Stewart was arrested Aug. 26, Tubbs said.
Matson was already in jail on unrelated domestic violence charges, including a violation of a protection from abuse order. His $2,000 bond on the domestic cases was revoked when he was charged with the sodomy counts, according to jail records.
Sodomy in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Sodomy in the second degree, which is defined as an adult perpetrator and a victim who is between the ages of 12 and 16, is a class B felony, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.