Pair of Talladega men face felony sex-crime charges

Photo: Special to Consolidated Publishing

Two Talladega men have been charged with felony sex crimes stemming from an incident involving two minors on Germany Mountain in July.

Brian Herbert Matson Jr., 33, was charged with one count each of sodomy in the first degree and sodomy in the second degree Monday. He was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $45,000 bond.