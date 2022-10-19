Pair of Talladega County natives will participate in Magic City Classic

Talladega County will be well represented at the 81st annual Magic City Classic football game in Birmingham.
Sylacauga natives Kiyla M. McNealey and Kendall Deion Owens are both students at Alabama A&M University and will be at the game as a cheerleader and drummer in the A&M marching band, respectively. Both are Talladega County Area Alabama A&M University Alumni Chapter scholarship recipients.
McNealey, a 2022 graduate of Sylacauga High School and is the daughter of Katrina McNealey and Michael Roberson. Cheering at the collegiate level was her lifelong dream, according to a statement from the alumni chapter.
Owens graduated from SHS in 2019 and is the son of Kenneth and Teri Player Owens. His mother is a 1984 A&M graduate and is active in the Talladega County alumni chapter. He is currently a senior majoring in business administration.
According to the alumni association statement, his passion for the drums started when he was 4-year-old and he watched and imitated his brother Darius, who played in the local high school marching band. This passion led him to playing percussion in the band for seven years and eventually receiving a scholarship in 2019 to play in the Marching Maroon and White. Thanks to Mr. Carlton Wright and his staff, Kendall has enjoyed meeting and making lifelong friends, traveling and competing with other historically black college bands.”
The local alumni chapter is chartering a bus to Legion Field, and there are still seats available.
The Magic City Classic pits A&M against Alabama State University on Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m.