Pair of Talladega County natives will participate in Magic City Classic

Kendal Deion Owens

Talladega County will be well represented at the 81st annual Magic City Classic football game in Birmingham.

Sylacauga natives Kiyla M. McNealey and Kendall Deion Owens are both students at Alabama A&M University and will be at the game as a cheerleader and drummer in the A&M marching band, respectively. Both are Talladega County Area Alabama A&M University Alumni Chapter scholarship recipients.

Kiyla M. McNealey

