Pair of shootings hit glass door and five cars but nobody is hurt

Talladega Police are investigating two shooting incidents at public buildings that nonetheless did not result in any injury.
According to the incident and offense reports, the first event was at Benny’s Stop and Shop and CG’s Bottle Shop at Howard and West Streets Saturday night between 9:55 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. The glass door to CG’s and five vehicles in the parking lot were all damaged by gunshots. All five of the vehicles were empty at the time of the shooting.
The vehicles listed on the report included a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, a 2014 Kia Soul, a 2007 Toyota Camry, and a pair of 2020 Dodge Chargers, one blue and one silver.
Witnesses said the shots were fired from a passing vehicle, but no further description was available. Investigators recovered 10 bullet fragments, 16 9mm shell casings and 7.62 shell casing from the scene.
The second incident was about four hours later, between 3:17 a.m. and 3:40 a.m. outside a club on Howard Street near McKinley Street. The victim told officers that he had been inside until he went to leave just after 3 a.m. and found a bullet hole in the driver’s side window of his 2013 GMC Sierra. A .45 caliber shell casing was recovered on the ground near the vehicle.
As of Monday afternoon, there are no suspects listed in either incident.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.