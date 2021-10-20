Pair of missing teenagers are found and safe

Both of the teenage runaways Talladega Police had been looking for have been located and are safe, according to Talladega Public Information Officer Mary Sood.
Breanna Weaver, 16, had been missing for just over a month, after a co-worker at Jack’s gave her a ride to Sylacauga. The theory that she had gone to Montgomery turned out to be correct, after she was located in a car by Montgomery police.
Persais Eastup, 15, ran away from the Presbyterian Home for Children last week, and was found by police after a member of the public recognized her photograph.