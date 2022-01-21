Pair of electricity substations were targeted by thieves, who take copper, trailer and more

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating two, seemingly unrelated thefts of metal used in electricity substations, according to incident and offense reports.
According to Captain Mike Jones, the first incident was reported Jan. 13, and occurred at an Alabama Power Substation on Dairyland Road outside Sylacauga.
Jones said sometime between Dec. 29 and Jan. 13, about $150 worth of chain link fence was damaged to enter the substation, and about 100 feet of three different gauges of copper grounding wire was stolen.
Jones said the copper was valued at $10,000, which includes the replacement cost of the wire itself and the cost of the labor to reinstall it.
The second incident was reported Jan. 12 at a Coosa Valley Electric Coop Substation on Renfroe Road. Jones said the stolen property belonged to Volt Power of Hartselle, a company that does contract work for CVEC.
All of the items were on an 18-foot trailer valued at $7,000, which was also stolen. The other items included three 30-foot mechanical jumpers valued at $500, 15 insulators valued at $10, five cross arms valued at $10, a 250-foot roll of Number 2 Triplex and 100 12-inch bolts valued at $10.
There are no witnesses or suspects listed in either case, Jones said.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.