Packed courtroom sees swearing in of Talladega's first woman police chief

TALLADEGA — Talladega made history Monday.
Before a packed courtroom Monday afternoon, Timothy Ragland, the city’s first Black mayor, administered the oath of office to new Police Chief Diane Thomas, the first woman to hold that office and only the second Black in the city’s history.
“I want to thank God, first of all,” Thomas said. “I also want to thank the city manager, the mayor and the council for entrusting me with this position. I am excited and overjoyed. I am grateful to my family and friends, the other chiefs from all over the state who have wished me well, and especially all of the citizens of Talladega. I look forward to building relationships in the community and working together with all of you to start closing some cases.”
In her new role, Thomas said she plans to “beef up the department and recruit qualified officers. And I ask you to pray for me, because without God we can’t do anything. I look forward to talking with all of you in the future.”
Before administering the oath, Ragland also thanked everyone who had come out, noting that the room was as full as he had ever seen it. He also introduced Wilby Wallace, now 87, who had become the city’s first black chief of police more than 40 years ago.
Added City Manager Seddrick Hill, who is also the first Black to hold his position: “While I am excited about the historic implications of hiring our first female police chief, I am especially happy to have found someone with such exceptional credentials. Given her experience, education and training, I feel confident that Chief Thomas will be able to help the Talladega Police department forge stronger relationships in our community, recruit and retain outstanding officers and reduce crime.”
Thomas has been the assistant chief of police in Prattville since 2015. She has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and is also an adjunct professor of criminal justice at Faulkner University.
She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice administration from Faulkner University and completed Leadership Autauga, FBINA, IACP, Women’s Leadership Institution and other leadership programs. She has served on various boards, including the Autauga County Department of Human Resources. She is also a recipient of the Dr. Dorothy Height Leadership Award, the Woman of Character Luminary Award and the Crime Stopper Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.
When Wallace was asked what Thomas’s appointment meant for the city of Talladega, he said simply, “It means Talladega is progressing … I believe she can do the job, and I believe she will.”
Thomas’s tenure begins in the midst of a wave of violent crimes in the city, including three open homicides in the last month alone and numerous instances involving the discharge of firearms that result in less serious injury or property damage.
The city’s last permanent chief was Jason Busby, who retired a little over a year ago.