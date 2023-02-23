Oxford man sentenced to 19 years on federal drug charge

An Oxford man will serve more than 19 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Antoine Marque McClellan, 32, whose address happens to be in a Talladega County portion of Oxford, was sentenced to 232 months in prison last week by U.S. District Judge Corey Maze, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. McClellan pleaded guilty to the charges in October of last year.
McClellan was arrested twice in two days in June 2021. According to his plea, McClellan was the driver of a vehicle that was pulled over in Heflin on June 11, 2021. When the vehicle was searched, officers found a bag of marijuana and a bag of methamphetamine inside the car and a backpack containing three more clear plastic bags of meth.
The following day, another officer pulled over a car in which McClellan was a passenger in Anniston. In this case, five more bags of methamphetamine were found inside a cardboard box stuffed under the spare tire in the trunk.
In all, officers recovered more than six kilograms (just over 13 pounds) of methamphetamine from McClellan.
The federal case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the Seventh Judicial Major Unit, along with Anniston police.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Garnett prosecuted the case.