 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Oxford man sentenced to 19 years on federal drug charge

A. McClellan

A. M. McClellan

 submitted photo

An Oxford man will serve more than 19 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Antoine Marque McClellan, 32, whose address happens to be in a Talladega County portion of Oxford, was sentenced to 232 months in prison last week by U.S. District Judge Corey Maze, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. McClellan pleaded guilty to the charges in October of last year.