Oxford man pleads guilty to felony assault

An Oxford man has been indicted on a charge of, and has pleaded guilty to, a felony assault in Talladega almost six years ago.
Michael Smith Cox, 42, pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree Wednesday and was sentenced to 186 months, split, with 24 months to serve and 24 months of probation. Cox is currently serving a 25-year sentence for several first-degree robbery cases in Calhoun County as well as eight-year sentences for burglary and felony theft in Jefferson County.
According to Talladega County Assistant District Attorney Jake Argo, Cox was convicted on the burglary charges in Calhoun County and was sentenced to concurrent 25-year sentences in 2001. At some point before 2017, he was paroled.
He was still out on parole on Aug. 17, 2017, when two people saw him walking along Taylor’s Mill Road in Talladega and decided to pick him up, Argo said.
They drove to a residence on Willman Road when the driver told Cox to get out of the car. Cox refused, an argument ensued and Cox stabbed the driver several times with a knife.
The burglary and theft charges in Jefferson County were brought the following year.
Although it was not immediately clear which set of charges triggered the process, Cox’s parole was revoked and he went back to prison.
He was indicted on the assault charge in Talladega in January, but was not immediately available for arraignment because he was in state custody, Argo said.
Talladega County Sheriff’s Office deputies were actually sent to Limestone Correctional Facility to pick Cox up and bring him to Talladega. He was arraigned Monday and pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff, according to court documents. All sentences are to run concurrently.