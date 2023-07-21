 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Oxford man pleads guilty to felony assault

Oxford man pleads guilty to felony assault

Micheal Cox

An Oxford man has been indicted on a charge of, and has pleaded guilty to, a felony assault in Talladega almost six years ago.

Michael Smith Cox, 42, pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree Wednesday and was sentenced to 186 months, split, with 24 months to serve and 24 months of probation. Cox is currently serving a 25-year sentence for several first-degree robbery cases in Calhoun County  as well as eight-year sentences for  burglary and felony theft in Jefferson County.