Oxford man dies in ATV accident

An all-terrain vehicle accident in TOP Trails Park early Saturday morning took the life of an Oxford man.

According to Talladega police Lt. Bob Curtis, Joseph Kyle Rooks, 49, was riding a Polaris 2109 Side-By-Side just after 2 a.m. Saturday when his vehicle overturned. Rooks was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.