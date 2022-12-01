Oxford man dies in ATV accident

An all-terrain vehicle accident in TOP Trails Park early Saturday morning took the life of an Oxford man.
According to Talladega police Lt. Bob Curtis, Joseph Kyle Rooks, 49, was riding a Polaris 2109 Side-By-Side just after 2 a.m. Saturday when his vehicle overturned. Rooks was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
Murphy said Rooks was pronounced at 3:40 a.m., of apparent blunt force trauma.
The events leading up to the accident were not entirely clear, but witnesses said that Rooks may have missed a turn and attempted to turn around entirely or take the turn too fast, causing his vehicle to turn over on him.
According to Rooks’ obituary, riding with his friends at TOP Trails was one of the things he found the most joy in life.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, six children, 10 grandchildren, two brothers, a dog, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.