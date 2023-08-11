Oxford man charged with traveling for underage sexual contact

An Oxford man is in jail in Talladega after being charged with traveling to perform an illegal sex act with a minor in Munford earlier this year.
Damion Armonir Macon, 23, is accused of traveling from Gadsden to Munford to meet a girl who was less than 16 years old whom he had met on a social networking platform, according to Capt. Mike Jones. Deputies became aware of the situation after responding to a disturbance call near the victim’s home.
Jones said Macon was on probation out of Etowah County at the time, and after being arrested he was sent back to Gadsden.
According to court documents, Macon had been given 30 months probation after pleading guilty to receiving stolen property in the second degree and possession of marijuana in the first degree in October 2022.
After being sent back to Gadsden, Macon’s probation was revoked, and Jones said he appeared to have been in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections for most of the months in between.
He was arrested on the sex offense charges in Talladega County immediately after he was released from prison.
Bond in the Talladega County case is set at $50,000. Macon was served with his arrest warrant in the county jail Tuesday and remained behind bars Wednesday evening.
Traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sexual act is a Class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.