Oxford man charged with traveling for underage sexual contact

An Oxford man is in jail in Talladega after being charged with traveling to perform an illegal sex act with a minor in Munford earlier this year.

Damion Armonir Macon

Damion Armonir Macon, 23, is accused of traveling from Gadsden to Munford to meet a girl who was less than 16 years old whom he had met on a social networking platform, according to Capt. Mike Jones. Deputies became aware of the situation after responding to a disturbance call near the victim’s home.