Oxford man accused of failing to register according to SORNA requirements since 2017

An Oxford man has been arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, David Tyrone Thomas, 56, was convicted of sodomy in the first degree in Calhoun County in 2002. According to the state sex offender database, the victim in that case was a 12-year-old boy.
According to the terms of his release, Thomas was required to register with the sheriff’s office quarterly. Tubbs said he had not checked in for quarterly registration since September 2017.
When he did not come in in December 2017 or January 2018, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Tubbs said Thomas was served with the warrant May 4 of this year. Bond was set at $15,000.
Thomas posted bond and was released May 8, according to the Talladega County Metro Jail.
According to court records, Thomas had previously been charged with and pleaded guilty to a similar SORNA violation in 2015.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.