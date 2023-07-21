 Skip to main content
Oxford, JSU forensics overseeing police shooting investigation in Odenville

The Oxford Police Department, along with the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics, will oversee investigation into a police-involved shooting death July 15 in Odenville in St. Clair County.

Odenville Police Chief Glenn Walton said officials from the Oxford Department were on the scene of the shooting the day it took place. Members of the Jacksonville State Forensics also joined the investigation the same day.