Oxford, JSU forensics overseeing police shooting investigation in Odenville

The Oxford Police Department, along with the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics, will oversee investigation into a police-involved shooting death July 15 in Odenville in St. Clair County.
Odenville Police Chief Glenn Walton said officials from the Oxford Department were on the scene of the shooting the day it took place. Members of the Jacksonville State Forensics also joined the investigation the same day.
He also said it is police procedure to turn over investigations to other police agencies when there is a department-involved circumstance.
The Odenville Police Department was dispatched at approximately 7:16 p.m. to a call reporting a possible hostage situation in a neighborhood located on U.S. 411 in Odenville, Walton said. Upon reaching the location, officers discovered there was an armed male suspect who was seen in a wooded area at the rear of the location.
Officers attempted to deescalate the situation immediately, Walton said.
“The suspect was shot, and he is deceased,” Walton said following the incident.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the deceased as 45-year-old Gregory Don Bratcher, who was transported from the scene of the shooting to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
Bratcher was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:23 p.m., Russell said.
An autopsy was conducted by state forensics officials in Huntsville, where Bratcher’s cause of death was reported as a single gunshot wound to the chest, Russell said.
No one else was injured in the incident, Walton said.
Officers from the Moody Police Department, Springville Police Department, Argo Police Department, Odenville Fire Department, Margaret Police Department, Leeds Police Department and the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene for assistance.
Walton said updates on the investigation would be provided as the investigation continued.
Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge could not be reached for comment Friday morning.