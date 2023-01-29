 Skip to main content
‘Not a good feeling’

Owners witness destruction of their popular Lincoln restaurant by fire

Lincoln firefighters pour water on the smoldering remains of a popular restaurant, The Stillery, that burned Sunday night.

Owners of The Stillery restaurant in Lincoln at I-20 and Stemley Road were called Sunday night at 6:30 to hear that their popular meeting spot for food and friends was in full flames.

By 8 p.m., Lincoln firefighters had the flames extinguished, but continued to turn hoses over the smoldering remains. Smoke continued to rise from various parts of the building as the water continued to pour over the roof and sides.

Brandy and Grady Spurling watch as Lincoln firefighters continue to work on the fire at their restaurant Sunday night.