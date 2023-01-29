Owners witness destruction of their popular Lincoln restaurant by fire

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Owners of The Stillery restaurant in Lincoln at I-20 and Stemley Road were called Sunday night at 6:30 to hear that their popular meeting spot for food and friends was in full flames.
By 8 p.m., Lincoln firefighters had the flames extinguished, but continued to turn hoses over the smoldering remains. Smoke continued to rise from various parts of the building as the water continued to pour over the roof and sides.
Grady and Brandy Spurling bought the restaurant three years ago, and had completely refurbished most of the interior and equipment.
Grady Spurling said he and his wife arrived at the restaurant just as the fire department did, when flames were raging through the building.
“It’s not a good feeling right now,” Spurling said, watching the firefighters continue to work on the smoking building.
The restaurant is closed on Sundays, so it was not occupied when the fire broke out.
Spurling said a friend of his and his wife’s was getting gas at the station next door to the restaurant and noticed smoke coming from the building.
“He went around to the back and saw flames, and called the fire department,” Spurling said.
Mrs. Spurling said she’s sure everything inside the building was gone, and wasn’t sure how long it would be before anyone could go inside to try and find anything that might remain.
Many of the couple’s friends were at the scene of the fire, and spoke with the Spurlings, offering to help clean debris or whatever help was needed.
Mrs. Spurling said she and her husband wanted to buy the restaurant, formerly named The Dog House, because people had enjoyed meeting there so much.
“It really was the kind of place where everyone knew everyone,” she said. “It would make you think of the program ‘Cheers.’”
Spurling said he was concerned about the employees who worked at the restaurant.
“There are about 16 people without jobs right now,” he said. “I’m worried about that.”