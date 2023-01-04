Overdosed Munford man charged with various drug offenses

A Munford man is being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on bonds totaling more than $100,000 on various drug charges.
Thomas Joseph Holcombe, 39, is charged with two counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of clozapine (an antipsychotic), crack cocaine and oxycodone and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, both involving syringes, according to court and jail documents.
Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson said first responders were dispatched to Holcombe’s residence in Munford after he took an overdose. Narcan was administered and Holcombe was revived.
Investigators found between 8 and 28 grams of fenanyl (roughly one to three and a half ounces), clozapin and syringes, leading to his arrest on those charges.
Roberson said that Holcome had been involved in a traffic accident sometime before Christmas and had facial injuries as a result.
Court documents indicate that Holcombe also had possession of a similar amount of fentanyl as well as crack, clonazepam (known as klonopin, a seizure medication) and oxycodone, with more syringes, at the intersection of Mcelderry Road and Cheaha Road in Munford on Dec. 19, presumably at the time of the accident.
Possession with intent to distribute is a Class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison. Possession of a controlled substance is a Class D felony, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.