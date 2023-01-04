 Skip to main content
Overdosed Munford man charged with various drug offenses

Thomas Joseph Holcombe

A Munford man is being held at the Talladega County Metro Jail on bonds totaling more than $100,000 on various drug charges.

Thomas Joseph Holcombe, 39, is charged with two counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of clozapine (an antipsychotic), crack cocaine and oxycodone and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, both involving syringes, according to court and jail documents. 