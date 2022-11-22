Outside requests slow down budget process

SYLACAUGA — Nearly two months into the current fiscal year, the city of Sylacauga has still not adopted a current budget, and does not appear poised to do so in the immediate future.
Much of the delay stems from the annual list of appropriations to agencies outside of city government, including Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement’s public transportation program.
The city has provided public transportation through a contract with East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission; the city has also contracted with SAFE to administer the transportation program since 2003. During that time, the city appropriated $85,000 per year for the transportation program. Last year, the federal funding source for the transportation program was phased out, and the new program that replaces it will serve fewer riders and provide slightly less reimbursement. As a result, SAFE asked for a higher appropriation this year than they had in the past. The increased appropriation request lead to several rounds of discussion by the City Council.
Then-City Council president Lee Perryman, in particular, said he had a problem with SAFE exceeding the scope of their contract by providing services to people who live outside the city limits and by taking them outside of the immediate area.
SAFE executive director Margaret Morton addressed a work session of the City Council last Tuesday to correct some of the mistaken impressions council members may have gotten about the program.
As to the scope of services, she said, all of the contracts between the city, EARPDC and SAFE have specified that the program serves residents of Sylacuaga and the surrounding area, and is not limited to residents in the city limits. Both the federal funding program that recently expired and the one that replaced it specify that these residents will be transported to locations within Talladega County, including Central Alabama Community College in Childersburg and Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind in Talladega.
In fact, the program transports two people per day to Talladega, and picks those same people up in the afternoon. One person pays $12 per day and the other $6 per day.
The program also provides transportation for those needing to get to doctors appoints in Birmingham one day per month, although not every month. Those passengers pay $20.
Overall, there are seven vans in use in the program. The city paid about 20 percent of the cost for three of them, the others were free to the city through the program.
“When we took over this program in February 2003, this was a department of the city,” she said. “We know this because all of the employees were civil service employees. SAFE entered into a management agreement with you. You outsourced it to us. It’s not our program, it’s always been yours. We didn’t ask for it, and we never intended it to ‘line SAFE’s pockets.’ Which, believe me, it does not.”
The council, particularly Perryman and Councilwoman Tiffany Nix, had also suggested that SAFE look at raising fares and reducing wages and salaries. Morton said the organization could not do this on its own, but had acknowledged that some work was done in that direction.
“In 2017, Mr. Perryman requested we look at the fare schedule,” Morton said. “We did that. We were $40,000 over budget. We cut our budget put together a new plan for farebox collection, which we sent to the council. I have the emails. The council never acted on our recommendations. We benchmarked all our salaries and wages, and presented those results to the council. I have the emails. I don’t know if they were ever presented to the council to act on.”
Morton also presented the council with a list of total farebox collections, net operating costs and administrative costs for the program. The figures, which Morton pointed out were provided by EARPC, not SAFE, range all over the place. In 2019, for instance, farebox collections were $113,922.74. Net operations costs (after farebox collections) were $99,140.72 and administrative costs, through EARPC, were $5,698.12.
Half of all net operations costs are covered by the federal government, as were 80 percent under the old program and 70 percent under the new one.
CARES money paid for everything in 2020 and 2021 and for all operations costs in 2022.
During the meeting, Nix said at least twice that she thought she was going into a contract renegotiation. Council president Ashton Fowler explained that Morton had asked for an opportunity to address the body after hearing some of the remarks that had been made during previous discussions. When Nix tried to say that her remarks had been misconstrued or taken out of context, Morton said “I heard the recordings. I heard your voice.”
Fowler did say that a contract renegotiation would be required at some point, but no date was set last Tuesday.