‘Our Town’ to be presented in Dadeville, Childersburg

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement’s Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company will present  Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” on July 14, July 15, July 20 and July 21 at 7 p.m. each day.

This production is described as “a  captivating production [that] explores the profound beauty of everyday life,” according to a press release issued by SAFE.