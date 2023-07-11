‘Our Town’ to be presented in Dadeville, Childersburg

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement’s Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company will present Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” on July 14, July 15, July 20 and July 21 at 7 p.m. each day.
This production is described as “a captivating production [that] explores the profound beauty of everyday life,” according to a press release issued by SAFE.
Joseph McDonald and Patrick McDonald have been named the directors of this production.
“The importance of the play does not come from the circumstances in which the characters find themselves, but rather from the realization that the most ordinary, and so-called ‘unimportant,’ parts of life are filled with meaning and importance,” Joseph McDonald said. He said that ‘Our Town’ is likely to instill realizations and provoke strong emotions within the audience.
“This extraordinary rendition of the beloved play promises to transport audiences into a world where the ordinary is shown to be extraordinary, revealing the profound meaning and importance found within life’s simplest moments” SAFE said in a press release.
The opening two performances on July 14 and 15 will be held at Dadeville Performing Arts Center. As the production continues, the show will be presented at Childersburg Recreation Center, creating an intimate and immersive experience for theatergoers on July 20-21.
This production’s performers are Michael Vick who takes on the role of George Gibbs and Keeghan Messer who portrays Emily Webb. Shaylyn Vick will perform as Mrs. Webb, and Allie Etress as Mrs. Gibbs. Ryan Alcaino has been named as the Stage Manager.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 at sdpac.net, calling (256) 245-1669, or at 109 N. Broadway Ave., Sylacauga. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $15.