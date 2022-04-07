Original Wharf Casual Seafood restaurant may be coming to Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga may be getting a new dining option in the Original Wharf Casual Seafood.
The Wharf operates eight other seafood restaurants in largely inland locations in Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Sylacauga will be No. 10, since work on an Alexander City location is already underway. The Sylacauga location, however, faces some major challenges, and the company is asking for help from the city in the form of incentives to make the new location a reality.
According to a presentation to the Sylacauga City Council by Sylacauga Commercial Development Authority Executive Director Brian Taunton, the company has signed a letter of intent to purchase the last two acres available on the east side of U.S. 280 in Sylacauga’s city limits, next to Brannon’s Mini-Storage. However, the property is in a flood plain and is “a duck pond,” Taunton said. The site will require about $300,000 in prep work before construction begins, with total site preparation estimated at just over $800,000. The restaurant would occupy one acre, and the owners would recruit some other business to locate and build on the second acre.
The company’s requested incentives include 80 percent reimbursement for the actual site work and 50 percent reimbursement for the actual civil engineering costs, for a total of $294,000.
They are also asking for a two percent tax abatement for five years, which would be capped at $300,000, and for the city to provide sewer, gas and water taps.
Not including income from whatever business eventually occupies the second acre, the city could expect a full return on its investment in about 11 years, assuming that they are paying out of pocket.
If CARES grant money is available, the city would only be paying for the utility taps directly, and would recoup its investment in one year.
Once open, the Wharf would create about 30 jobs and would broaden the city’s retail and tax base.
The project would improve property that has been available for sale for the past 15 years with no takers, get rid of an eyesore on the 280 corridor and probably help solve some drainage issues in the area. It would also be Sylacauiga’s first ever casual dining seafood restaurant.
“We will also begin a relationship with a company which inspires community activism, patronage and participation,” Taunton said. “We will (also) be obtaining a two-for-one development, as the Wharf will also develop the complete purchased property, which includes an adjacent lot. Wharf fully intends to offer this as a lease/purchase option for additional retail space.”
Added Taunton: “Historically, I know there have been some people who just do not like tax incentives, but I think this is an excellent opportunity for us to let people know that Sylacaga is open for business.”
The proposal seemed to be well received by the council, but Council President Lee Perryman said it was important to run the proposal through the city’s financial and legal advisors before making a final decision.
“The state has what’s called the 772 rule, that says we can’t reward a business for something that we're going to do anyway, but we can incentivize them and share in some of the tax benefits. But we have to make sure we pass all the tests, so we’ll need our financial people to plug it into the machine and make sure everything comes out right.”
The council will likely take up the incentive package when they meet again later this month.