Organizers pleased with Lakefest 2023

By early accounts, it’s likely that Lakefest 2023 was the best fest yet, and its organizers will attest to that notion.
“We haven’t calculated everything just yet, it takes some time,” said Justin Hogeland, who co-produced the three-day lakefront celebration of fun and flavor with Eric Housh and Judy Carr.
Lakefest took over Pell City’s Lakeside Park from Friday through Sunday for three full days of entertainment, fellowship, shopping and most of all, getting an up-close look at the best in boats for a summer of fun at Logan Martin Lake.
But underneath all the free fun and events that filled the park over the Mother’s Day weekend, there’s a big part of Lakefest that some may not know.
The event that offers a full slate of music and special entertainment guests and so much more is also the way its organizers manage to raise thousands of dollars that end up being handed over to community causes and needs.
This year, Hogeland said he’s hoping that after festival expenses are paid, the event will have brought in about $25,000 to $30,000, which will go a long way in helping a selected recipient.
That part hasn’t been set yet, either, Hogeland said, not until a final tally from the event, and he expects this within a couple of weeks, he said.
Lakefest has increased in size and attendance through its 13 years in Pell City, and just by eyeing the crowd size each day, this is clear. But Hogeland said another way he feels like the 2023 event is a top attendance record comes from the number of raffle tickets that were turned in by those who registered for all the weekend giveaways.
“We do know we had a record number of raffle tickets turned in, there were seven or eight more boxes of them this year,” he said.
The organizing and planning is a year-round thing now, and Hogeland says what keeps the event free for visitors is the support Lakefest finds in its sponsors every year.
The event’s success depends upon meeting with and locating Lakefest sponsors and networking with these and the entertainment lineups — from children’s activities to musical artists and interesting vendor participants. Finally, there are the boat suppliers who go all out with bringing in their best models full of features, many which can be toured and driven.
Last year, recipients of funds from the event included the Pell City Police Department Foundation, the Pell City Fire Department, Logan Martin Lake Protection Association, Lakeside Hospice, The Heart of Pell City and many others.
Hogeland said Lakefest was initially formed to showcase the lake area and donate to local charities in the community.
Uraniah Glidewell, executive director for the Pell City Chamber of Commerce, is one who experiences the Lakefest event yearly and gets an up-close view of the visitors and happenings.
“Logan Martin Lakefest is a wonderful event for our community, and the Pell City Chamber is always glad to be a part of it,” she said. “The nonprofit group and volunteers that make this event possible put in so much hard work and do an excellent job promoting Pell City, St. Clair County, and of course, Logan Martin Lake. They also give back to other non-profit organizations in our area, so it's not only a fun and entertaining event for our community, it helps support our local non-profits and our student organizations as well."