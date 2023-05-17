 Skip to main content
Organizers pleased with Lakefest 2023

By early accounts, it’s likely that Lakefest 2023 was the best fest yet, and its organizers will attest to that notion.

“We haven’t calculated everything just yet, it takes some time,” said Justin Hogeland, who co-produced the three-day lakefront celebration of fun and flavor with Eric Housh and Judy Carr.