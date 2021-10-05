Organizers for Talladega's Chrismas on The Square invite support of sponsorship

It may not feel much like Christmas outside right now, but preparations for Talladega’s Christmas on The Square are well under way.
The theme for this year’s event is “It’s Whoville Time in Talladega,” a reference to the Dr. Seuss classic “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.” Things kick off with the annual tree-lighting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Dec. 6, followed by the Christmas Parade starting at 6 p.m.
The rest of Christmas on the Square will be from Dec. 10-12. The skating rink on the north side of the court house will be set up from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 11 and noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 12.
There will also be holiday crafts for children, Christmas movies at the Ritz, food trunks and all sorts of vendors.
“Christmas On The Square has become one of Talladega’s most eagerly anticipated events," City Manager Seddrick Hill said. "For many children and families, it is the highlight of the holiday season. With support from sponsors and other contributors, we can make this year’s celebration the best ever.”
Title sponsor amounts range from $10,000 to $20,000, and include sponsorship of either the tree lighting ceremony or the ice skating rink, and are strictly available on a first come, first served basis. Title sponsorships also come with a free both and full promotion before, during and after the event.
Presenting sponsor, the next level, ranges from $9,999 to $5,000, and includes sponsorship of either the vendor village or food truck alley. Presenting sponsors also get a free both, and half promotion.
Local sponsorships are $2,500 and up, with a free booth and limited promotion. There is also a community sponsorship available for $2,499, with a free booth and some coverage.
Sponsorship forms, vendor applications, food truck information and virtually anything else you might need to know is on the city’s website, www.talladega.com under the COTS tab. Schedule updates will also be listed here and on the city’s Facebook page.
Christmas On The Square began in 2016 and became an annual tradition, with the exception of 2020.
For the 2018 event, the city added an artificial tree that was more than 20 feet tall. It had LED lights programmed in sync with 15 well-known Christmas songs. The musical and light program runs more than an hour. The three year contract for maintenance and storage of the tree expires this year, so this may be the last time it is seen in Talladega.
The city council previously approved a $93,000 budget for this year’s event. The budget is significantly lower than in past years, partially because the city is taking over more of the planning and set-up in house. It also hoped that increased sponsorships will offset the difference with previous years.