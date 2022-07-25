 Skip to main content
Operator of Sylacauga child-care program receives national honor

Belverly McElrath

Belverly McElrath, operator of Ms. Connie’s Child Care in Sylacauga.

SYLACAUGA — The National Association for Family Child Care recently awarded the country’s top honor for high-quality family child care programs to Belverly McElrath, operator of Ms. Connie’s Child Care in Sylacauga.

NAFCC accreditation is a rigorous quality improvement system that uses a set of standards to recognize high-quality child care programs operating in the residence of the child care professional. In Alabama, almost 11 percent of licensed family child care programs have achieved this recognition; considerably higher than the two percent nationwide average.