Operator of Sylacauga child-care program receives national honor

SYLACAUGA — The National Association for Family Child Care recently awarded the country’s top honor for high-quality family child care programs to Belverly McElrath, operator of Ms. Connie’s Child Care in Sylacauga.
NAFCC accreditation is a rigorous quality improvement system that uses a set of standards to recognize high-quality child care programs operating in the residence of the child care professional. In Alabama, almost 11 percent of licensed family child care programs have achieved this recognition; considerably higher than the two percent nationwide average.
“When you’re accredited, it speaks volumes to your community and lets them know that they are receiving quality child care,” said McElrath, a child care educator for 35 years.
To earn NAFCC accreditation, McElrath went through an extensive self-study, training and quality improvement process with the support of her mentor, Kay Gillock, from the Family Child Care Partnerships-Accreditation Facilitation Program administered by Auburn University. FCCP-AFP is a statewide quality enhancement, accreditation facilitation program funded through a contract with the Alabama State Department of Human Resources. It delivers mentoring, training, technical assistance and financial support to licensed family child care providers in Alabama seeking to attain national accreditation.
“As the only national system for recognizing family child care educators, NAFCC accreditation is verification of a commitment to high quality,” said Carol S Jackson, FCCP-AFP accreditation manager.