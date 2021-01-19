Operation Christmas Child ‘shares true meaning’ of season

In spite of a raging global pandemic, the organizers of 2020’s Operation Christmas Child have declared their event a success.
“Residents throughout the East Alabama Area Team shared the true meaning of Christmas this holiday season,” according to a news release.
Nationwide, more than 7.8 million shoebox gifts were collected in 2020 and dropped off at curbside locations.
“Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2020, the ministry is now sending more than 8.9 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide,” the release said.
“Through shoe boxes packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items, volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift filled box is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have received,” the release said.
Locally, donations were dropped off at First Baptist Church of Sylacauga, Hebzibah Baptist Church in Talladega, Victory Christian in Pell City and First Baptist Church of Moody.
Across the East Alabama Area Team, shoebox packers shop for shoebox gift deals year round, and many serve at a deeper level.
Information about the ways area participants can get involved year round can be found at samariitanspurse.org/occ or by calling (770) 777-9342.