Online couples classes being presented by SAFE

SYLACAUGA A 12-hour series of online classes presented by the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE) is designed to help couples strengthen their relationship. It’s good for either married couples or those who plan to be.

There is no fee for the classes, which will begin in early May. They are for couples in committed relationships. 