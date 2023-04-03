Online couples classes being presented by SAFE

SYLACAUGA — A 12-hour series of online classes presented by the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE) is designed to help couples strengthen their relationship. It’s good for either married couples or those who plan to be.
There is no fee for the classes, which will begin in early May. They are for couples in committed relationships.
The workshop, called Elevate — Taking your Relationship to the Next Level, is being administered through Auburn University through a federally funded grant.
“This project is designed to foster healthier marriages and relationships throughout Alabama by offering free, evidence based programs with proven results to the local community,” said Linda Dickson, a relationship education coordinator with SAFE, a longtime Sylacauga nonprofit.
She said this will be a 12-hour curriculum that will engage couples in learning about the seven core principles essential to maintaining healthy and stable relationships.
“These classes will not be counseling or therapy but a way to reconnect with your partner and refresh your relationship,” Dickson said. She said it is a great class for pre-marital couples, and in some cases will let a couple know that they might not be good for long-term commitment.
Participants will be assigned to a weekly or monthly class series beginning May 2 and May 4 — either once a month for six months or once a week for six weeks. There will be six sessions from 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. Central time.
Gift cards will be made available to couples completing the six sessions, and meal gift cards will be available for each class.
Anyone needing more information or needing help with registration please contact the class facilitator, Linda Dickson by email at dicksonl@safesylacauga.com or by phone at 256-245-4343.