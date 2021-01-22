One with local conviction granted parole by state; four are denied

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles was scheduled to hear 112 requests this week, including six from inmates with convictions in Talladega or St. Clair county.
Of those six, one request was granted, one was continued, and the other four were denied.
Tammy Gail Gaddis, 49, was the only case of local interest to be granted parole. Gaddis was convicted of five counts of possession of a controlled substance in Talladega County in September 2020, and was sentenced to 63 months in prison. Her parole request was granted Thursday, according to a press release.
The continuance was for Tommy Lee Young, 51, who is currently serving 20 years in prison on a total of 23 counts of forgery and theft in St. Clair, Calhoun and Marshall counties. Young also has a conviction for bigamy in Etowah County.
Probation was denied for:
—Christopher R. Cleveland, 38, serving 75 months for forgery in Talladega County in 2018.
—Joseph Kyle Gibson, 29, serving five years for burglary and obstruction of justice in St. Clair County in 2020.
—Jesse Blake Martin, 36, serving 15 years for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act in Talladega and St. Clair counties in 2019. Martin was convicted of rape in the second degree in St. Clair County in 2006.
—Jeremy James McCormick, 44, currently serving time for escape in the second degree in Talladega County in 2016, as well as various drug charges in Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.