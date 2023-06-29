One victim identified in St. Clair two-fatality collision

Officials have identified one victim of a two-fatality accident that took place June 27 on Alabama 144 in St. Clair County, but continue to try and identify a second victim.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the driver of the 2015 Kenworth tractor trailer truck was Renae L. McKee, 42, of Goshen, Ala., who was declared dead at the scene.
The driver of a 2014 Toyota Tundra was also declared dead at the scene, but that person’s identity has not been determined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
The wreck occurred at approximately 3:33 p.m. and St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said both vehicles caught fire following the head-on collision. Troopers reported that the collision took place approximately one mile east of Ragland.
Russell said anyone with information regarding the identity of the male victim is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 205-884-6840 or 205-594-2140.