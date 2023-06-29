 Skip to main content
One victim identified in St. Clair two-fatality collision

Officials have identified one victim of a two-fatality accident that took place June 27 on Alabama 144 in St. Clair County, but continue to try and identify a second victim.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the driver of the 2015 Kenworth tractor trailer truck was Renae L. McKee, 42, of Goshen, Ala., who was declared dead at the scene.