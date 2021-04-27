One (or two) incidents result in shots fired into mini mart, house, car and a man

Talladega Police are investigating what may be either one or two shooting incidents reported Saturday, one of which may (or may not) involve an uncooperative victim.
According to Det. Lisa Garrett, police responded to a panic alarm at Benny’s Mini Mart at Howard and West Streets sometime after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Bullets had apparently shattered the window glass at the convenience store, and stray shots had also hit a neighboring house and the car parked in front of it. Officers at the scene recovered shell casings, she said.
In the meantime, Garrett said, officers were also called to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega where a patient had been admitted with a gunshot wound.
The shooting into Benny’s, the car and house on West Street and the 23-year-old man in the emergency room are all reported as a single incident, Garrett said, although when the 23-year-old was questioned, he said he had actually been shot in the Knoxville Homes community, on the other side of town.
No one was injured.
The incident or incidents remained under investigation Monday. Anyone with any information should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip at the city’s website, www.talladega.com.