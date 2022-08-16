One-of-a-kind playground is dedicated at Helen Keller School

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
TALLADEGA — The Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind and the AIDB Foundation dedicated a one-of-a-kind in Alabama sensory-inclusive playground on the campus of the Helen Keller School during the board of trustees quarterly meeting Tuesday morning.
The playground was designed by Christy Manaham, Craig Smith, Laura Clay and Luci Ray of Kompan Inc. of Birmingham, and was built thanks to the Alabama Power Foundation, the Hillcrest Foundation, The Daniel Foundation, North Shelby Baptist Church and, of course, the AIDB Foundation.
AIDB Office of Institutional Advancement Executive Director Becky Watson also thanked Physical Plant Director Joey Hutto and a physical education class at Helen Keller that was ready to test out the equipment as soon as the ribbon was cut.
AIDB President Dr. John Mascia said he was particularly proud of the way the project had come together.
“I came by here Saturday, and I saw the children playing here," he said. "I know it sounds corny, but the sounds of joy coming from those children was just beautiful.”
Mascia said the idea for “the labor of love” at HKS came from David and Rhonda Trott of the American Council for the Blind.
“I was actually in New York when David first called me about this,” Mascia said. “He and Rhonda were actually at the Perkins School For the Blind in Massachusetts and saw a playground like He said we had to build one for the Helen Keller School. So we came together as a staff and started work on making that happen.”
He added, “Helen Keller once said that every child has a right to be well born, well nurtured and well taught.’ I believe this is the only fully accessible playground in this state, and play is a very powerful force. These structures will help develop social and cognitive skills, dexterity and problem solving and help make all of these children modern day explorers.”
1 of 27
AIDB opens a brand new completely accessible playground on the Helen Keller School campus.
Photos: New fully accessible playground for AIDB - Helen Keller School
On Tuesday, the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB) held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate a newly completed fully accessible playground on the Helen Keller school campus. The new addition will allow for kids with disabilities to fully interact with the equipment and enjoy the developmental advantages of outdoor play.
1 of 27
AIDB opens a brand new completely accessible playground on the Helen Keller School campus.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
AIDB opens a brand new completely accessible playground on the Helen Keller School campus.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
AIDB opens a brand new completely accessible playground on the Helen Keller School campus.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
AIDB opens a brand new completely accessible playground on the Helen Keller School campus.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
AIDB opens a brand new completely accessible playground on the Helen Keller School campus.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
AIDB opens a brand new completely accessible playground on the Helen Keller School campus.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Board members admire the new equipment on the accessible playground.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Board members admire the new equipment on the accessible playground.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Becky Watson Executive Directer of the AIDB Office of Institutional Advancement.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Students of the Helen Keller School are asked to stand and be acknowledged.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Students of the Helen Keller School are asked to stand and be acknowledged.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Frances Taylor, Chair AIDB Board of Trustees
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
John Maschia, Au.D., President AIDB
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Allen Cope, President AIDB Foundation Board of Directors, Deputy General Counsel Honda North America
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Jeanna Chandler, Interim President Helen Keller School of Alabama
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Terry Smiley, Vice President Eastern Division Alabama Power Company, Member AIDB Foundation Board of Directors
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Dennis Gilliam, Interim Vice President of Instructional Programs AIDB
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
The ribbon is cut before the new playground by dignitaries and students.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
The ribbon is cut before the new playground by dignitaries and students.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Students enjoy using their new accessible playground equipment following the ceremony.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Students enjoy using their new accessible playground equipment following the ceremony.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Students enjoy using their new accessible playground equipment following the ceremony.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Students enjoy using their new accessible playground equipment following the ceremony.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Students enjoy using their new accessible playground equipment following the ceremony.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Students enjoy using their new accessible playground equipment following the ceremony.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Students enjoy using their new accessible playground equipment following the ceremony.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Students enjoy using their new accessible playground equipment following the ceremony.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Terry Smiley, representing both the Alabama Power Foundation and the AIDB Foundation (as a board member) also invoked the power of play.
“”The children with access to this playground will develop numerous benefits from it,” he said. “We are proud to be a part of that continued growth, and we are grateful for the chance to celebrate it here today.”
Added HKS Interim Principal Jeanna Chandler: “These kids are blessed to have the wonderful opportunity to use this amazing playground.”
AIDB Board of Trustees Chairwoman Frances Taylor said she believed the new playground would provide HKS students with an “opportunity for personal growth. I know how important this project is, and I want to thank the Helen Keller School and all the donors for giving an example of what it meanes to be deaf, blind, limitless.”
There was also a somber note to the proceedings, as interim vice president for instructional programs Dennis Gilliiam told those assembled for the ceremony that the HKS community was mourning one of their own, a student who had passed away Saturday.
“She was a wheelchair user,” he said. “We know that she is truly limitless now, running, playing, having a great time. We will be reminded of her smiling and giggling when we see the smiles out here every day.”