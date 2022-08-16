 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

One-of-a-kind playground is dedicated at Helen Keller School

accessible playground - aidb helen keller 027 tw.jpg

Students enjoy using their new accessible playground equipment following the ceremony.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — The Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind and the AIDB Foundation dedicated a one-of-a-kind in Alabama sensory-inclusive playground on the campus of the Helen Keller School during the board of trustees quarterly meeting Tuesday morning.

The playground was designed by Christy Manaham, Craig Smith, Laura Clay and Luci Ray of Kompan Inc. of Birmingham, and was built thanks to the Alabama Power Foundation, the Hillcrest Foundation, The Daniel Foundation, North Shelby Baptist Church and, of course, the AIDB Foundation.

Photos: New fully accessible playground for AIDB - Helen Keller School

On Tuesday, the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB) held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate a newly completed fully accessible playground on the Helen Keller school campus. The new addition will allow for kids with disabilities to fully interact with the equipment and enjoy the developmental advantages of outdoor play.

1 of 27