One local inmate gets parole, but another is denied

Only two local inmates came up on the list for the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles this week, but one of them got some good news, according to a news release.
William Wayne Osbourn, 36, is serving 15 years for robbery in the first degree in Calhoun County and manufacture of a controlled substance in the first degree in Talladega County in 2014. His parole request was granted.
Daytal Trevon McIlaggon, 44, is serving 25 years for third-degree robbery, second degree rape, theft of property in the first degree and escape in the third degree from Montgomery County and theft of property in the second degree in St. Clair County. His request was denied.