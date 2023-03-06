 Skip to main content
One killed, one injured in two-vehicle crash Sunday on Alabama 21

A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Alpine took the life of one Talladega man and injured another.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck happened about 5:45 p.m. Sunday on Alabama 21 near Bullock’s Ferry Road, five miles south of Talladega. Riley F. Welch, 72, was driving a 2004 GMC Sierra when he was struck by a 2002 Ford Windstar driven by John B. Rogers, 65, also of Talladega. 