One killed, one injured in two-vehicle crash Sunday on Alabama 21

A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Alpine took the life of one Talladega man and injured another.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck happened about 5:45 p.m. Sunday on Alabama 21 near Bullock’s Ferry Road, five miles south of Talladega. Riley F. Welch, 72, was driving a 2004 GMC Sierra when he was struck by a 2002 Ford Windstar driven by John B. Rogers, 65, also of Talladega.
According to ALEA, Welch was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. He was transported to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, but later died of his injuries.
Rogers was also injured in the crash, and was taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega for treatment. No information on his condition was available Monday.
Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.