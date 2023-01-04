One hospitalized, one jailed after Sunday wreck

A two-vehicle accident in Talladega New Year’s Day sent one driver to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital and the other to the Talladega County Metro Jail.
The Talladega Police Department accident report was still incomplete Wednesday afternoon, but according to an incident and offense report, the accident took place between 1:35 p.m. and 1:38 p.m. Jan. 1 at the intersection of Alabama 77 North and Old Shocco Road.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a Harley-Davidson motorcycle lying on its side, with the operator lying on the ground nearby, apparently unable to speak.
The second driver was in a red 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the Silverado was initially not cooperative and slurring his words. He smelled strongly of alcohol, and later failed a field sobriety test and was arrested on a charge of DUI.
The Daily Home does not generally identify people who are only charged with misdemeanor offenses.
The motorcycle rider was taken to Birmingham by helicopter. Information on his condition was not available Wednesday,