One hospitalized, one jailed after Sunday wreck

A two-vehicle accident in Talladega New Year’s Day sent one driver to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital and the other to the Talladega County Metro Jail.

The Talladega Police Department accident report was still incomplete Wednesday afternoon, but according to an incident and offense report, the accident took place between 1:35 p.m. and 1:38 p.m. Jan. 1 at the intersection of Alabama 77 North and Old Shocco Road.