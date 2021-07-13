One dies, two others injured as two cars hit almost head-on

A two-vehicle accident on Alabama 77 at Valley Road on Tuesday afternoon took the life of one person and sent two others to the hospital.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, Montrelvion Keshawn Funderburg, 20, of Talladega was driving a silver Nissan Maxima northbound on Alabama 77 when he was hit almost directly head on by a black Pontiac Grand Prix.
Funderburg was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday. A passenger in Funderburg’s vehicle was airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, and the driver of the Grand Prix was taken to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega. No information on the conditions of the driver or of the other passenger was readily available Tuesday evening.
Murphy said the accident is being investigated by the Talladega Police Department.
In addition to Talladega Police and North Star paramedics, the Talladega Fire Department also responded, along with at least one truck from Lincoln Fire/Rescue.
The police report on the accident was still incomplete Tuesday evening.