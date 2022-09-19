 Skip to main content
One dead after shooting Saturday in Sylacauga

A Saturday shooting in Sylacauga left a 23-year-old man dead, according to police.

DeAnthony Latrell “Zip” Elston died from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Officers responded to a shots-fired call in the Wood Street area at around 12:30 p.m. and found Elston in a gray Dodge Challenger. Elston was still alive but unresponsive at the time.