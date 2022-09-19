One dead after shooting Saturday in Sylacauga

A Saturday shooting in Sylacauga left a 23-year-old man dead, according to police.
DeAnthony Latrell “Zip” Elston died from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Officers responded to a shots-fired call in the Wood Street area at around 12:30 p.m. and found Elston in a gray Dodge Challenger. Elston was still alive but unresponsive at the time.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene, and his body will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for autopsy.
Elston is the third person murdered in Sylacauga so far this year.
Nartavius Cortez “Nart” Fluker-Smith, 22, was shot to death in his car on South Main Avenue July 1. Sheridan Rason Clark, 19, was arrested a week later and is charged with capital murder.
Ja’Drean Mandrell Dykes, 20, was killed near his home in Drew Court on July 25. His case remains open.
Anyone with information on these cases should contact the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-249-4716 or contact Sgt. Chris Vinson at 256-401-2453.
You may also contact Central Alabama Crime Stoppers 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the p3-tips app. Make sure to leave a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. You do not have to identify yourself or leave any personal information.
CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in these cases.