One-car accident sets two people to the hospital

TALLADEGA — A one-vehicle accident in Talladega on Oct. 20 sent two people to the hospital and is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
According to Alabama State Troopers Public Information Officer Justin O’Neal, the accident happened about 7:20 p.m. on Alabama 77 near Autumn Lane. A Ford F-250 was driving on Alabama 77, then swerved to avoid another vehicle crossing the highway on Autumn Lane.
The truck went off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital by helicopter, O’Neal said. The driver was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by NorthStar Ambulance.
Talladega Police and firefighters also responded to the accident, according to Police Lt. Ron McElrath. A bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine was recovered at the crash scene.
O’Neal said the names of the injured parties and their conditions were not being released while the investigation was still ongoing. He said he could not comment on any contributing factors for the same reason.