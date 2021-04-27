On the lam after trashing convenience store, fugitive from justice now in jail in Talladega

A Goodwater man is in jail in Talladega on a $38,500 bond and charged with armed robbery, assault and criminal mischief stemming from an incident in Childersburg in February.
Dax Demon Thomas, 41, was arrested last week in Chattanooga as a fugitive from justice. He was back in Talladega on Tuesday morning, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records. He is charged with robbery in the first degree, assault in the third degree and criminal mischief.
Thomas apparently told Hamilton County Tennessee Sheriff’s Deputies that he lived in Sylacauga but was homeless. He gave the jail staff in Talladega a physical address in Goodwater, however.
According to Childersburg Police Lt. Kevin Koss, Thomas entered the Circle K on U.S. 280 on Feb. 17 and took several cartons of cigarettes, valued at more than $600 altogether, and set them on the counter. When he was told by an employee that he would have to pay for the cigarettes, he became very agitated, making threats, yelling and cursing the store employees, Koss said. He also lifted up his shirt to the knife that he had sticking out of the waistband of his pants, according to Koss.
He then proceeded to thoroughly trash in the side of the store, knocking over displays and throwing items at the staff, including items that actually hit the store manager and caused minor injury, Koss said.
Thomas was still at the store when police arrived, and he was initially arrested on misdemeanor charges. He was able to post bail and then, apparently, head to Tennessee.
Robbery in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison. Assault in the third degree and criminal mischief are both misdemeanors.