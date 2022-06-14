On the job for nearly a year, Talladega superintendent gives his 'state of the union' report

TALLADEGA — Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee presented the board with his “state of the union” report as his one-year anniversary approaches.
Lee presented the board with a detailed PowerPoint presentation outlining the goals and objectives for his first 90 days, all of which had been met, he said.
Those goals, he said, included “ensuring an effective and efficient transition of leadership, keeping the focus on continuous improvement, building relationships and increased student achievement for all; adhering to the City Schools’ board policies and governance by developing a trusting, productive, transparent and collaborative relationship with the board; creating opportunities to interact and listen to a variety stockholders in order to gain a comprehensive understanding of all key aspects of Talladega City Schools and increase community engagement; creating a culture of mutual accountability that achieves the best academic, developmental and emotional outcomes for all students; (and) ensuring fiscal and human capital efficiency, effectiveness and transparency.”
These broader goals were further broken down into 30-, 60- and 90-day accomplishments.
Lee also touched on the progress made in testing at all levels, but said he would address these accomplishments later, when the full results were available.
Beyond that, perhaps the largest accomplishments of Lee’s tenure to date were the organizing of the system’s elementary schools and promoting district-wide student focus.
In the former category, he said shifting the elementary schools to enrollment based on grade level rather than geography allowed the system to “save teacher units, empower teachers through professional development (and) provide resources for all students in grades K-6.”
The latter category includes new “learning software in grades K-12, new student desks, expanded arts programs, hiring a parent involvement specialist, aiding in transportation costs for athletic events, Multitiered systems of support and summer professional development.”
Lee said he had also led the effort to implement a 2021-2024 Strategic Plan, adopted a three-tiered grading policy, worked closely with the curriculum team and implemented a character education program. The latter program had been so successful, Lee said, that the company that designed it would be offering the second year free of charge.
Other accomplishments ranged from having Talladega City students featured as TV 47s Star Student of the Month, the addition of manufacturing courses at the career tech center and the implementation of a mental health program, including grief counselling.
Zora Ellis Junior High School achieved A+ College Ready Certification, and the elementary schools once again benefitted from the Pages From Pam program.
In partnership with the city and Talladega College, Talladega High School Students are now participating in the CareerLIFE Internship Program, and the system has held successful parent academy classes as well.Talladega City Schools students have art on display at Heritage Hall Museum, and staff participated in TCS Fun Day, Lee said.
Lastly, Lee said he is also dedicated to serving outside his role as superintendent, specifically representing District 6 and the Central Board of Control for the Alabama High School Athletics Association; president of the administrator division and central board of control for the Alabama Education Association; board member of Alabama Childhood Food Solutions; HOPE Character Education Fellow and excellence in character education award recipient at Samford University and member of the Talladega Rotary Club. He has also served as parade judge, and Heritage Hall art judge, and attended the Walk of Fame induction ceremony.
All of which, he concluded, is done in the service of “doing what’s right for the kids.”
Lee’s presentation did not require any board action, but the board seemed impressed nonetheless.
“That is the best superintendent report I’ve heard since I’ve been on this board, in the five or six years I’ve been on here,” board member Jake Montgomery said.
Lee is the third superintendent of Montgomery’s tenure.
“I commend you on your great work and the progress you have made,” Montgomery added.
Said Lee: “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to serve. We’re just getting started.”
Also Tuesday, the board:
—Approved summer school procedures as presented.
—Approved an out of state field trip for the high school marching band to Orlando.
—Approved deletion of fixed assets from the inventory list.
—Hired Kerry Gleaton (THS math teacher), Matthew Hodge (coordinator of secondary schools, student services and operations), Lara McClendon (district wide gifted teacher) and Tinna Pickens (math teacher at Ellis).
—Amended the length of the contract for counselor Ann Smith.
—Accepted the resignations of gifted teacher Amber Harris and Ellis Media Specialist Katlyn Smith.
—Hired Bonita Fomby (secretary/bookkeeper at R.L. Young Elementary School:, Ashley Jackson and Megan Johnson (Itinerant instructional aides) and ReShonta Mosley and Maria Tuck (Child Nutrition Program workers).
—Accepted the resignation of pre-K auxiliary teacher LaTisha Wilson at R.L. Young.
—Accepted the retirement of Ellis CNP worker Lillie Stockdale.
—Transferred instructional aide Sandy Burke from Graham to Young; CNP worker Lisa Isbell from Graham to Ellis; special education instructional aides Deborah Kollman from Salter to Houston, D’Toria Porter from Young to Salter and Charlyndrea Roberson from Salter to Talladega High School; and CNP workers Caroly Roston from Houston to Salter and Wanda Whitaker from Graham to Ellis.
—Introduced Hodge, who will be replacing Gloria Thomas starting Wednesday.
—Approved the financial statement for the month ending May 31.