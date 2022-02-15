On school consolidation issue, Talladega BOE votes to ... put off the vote

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Board of Education voted 3-2 Tuesday to take another week to weigh its options on school consolidation before taking a vote during a called meeting Monday at the former Northside Hal Henderson Elementary School.
The two dissenting votes came from board chair Sandra Beavers and board member Allison Edwards, who both said that they were ready to vote on a recommendation from Superintendent Quentin Lee immediately.
“We have allowed the community plenty of time to comment,” Beavers said. “We have to notify the state of what we’re going to do.”
Agreed Edwards: “Everyone has had an opportunity to speak."
Tuesday’s meeting was initially called as a work session to allow members of the community to express their thoughts and concerns. Only two community members actually signed up in advance to address the board (for three minutes each), and when the floor was reopened, no one else volunteered to speak in spite of a substantial crowd.
Lee has placed five options for consolidation before the board, although he has not made a recommendation yet. As laid out in a meeting last week, Lee said the first plan involved doing nothing.
The downside of this plan is that the school system’s enrollment has been trending down for years and doing nothing at this point could result in the loss of as many as 20 teacher jobs funded by the state.
The second option would involve closing Graham Elementary and R.L. Young Elementary and moving the students currently at those schools to Evelyn Houston and C.L. Salter elementary schools. Under this scenario, Lee said, the system would still lose two pre-K classes and eight to 15 teachers.
The next option would be to close Salter and consolidate those students at Young and Graham. This would save teacher positions, but would still cost the system a pre-K class and leave the system with an almost brand new, empty gym that is still being paid for.
The next option would be a system-wide reorganization of elementary schools, with Young housing all pre-K and kindergarten classes; first, second and third graders would go to Salter and fourth through sixth graders would go to Houston. Graham would close as a school, but would take over as the system’s central office.
This plan saves all the pre-K classes but presents difficulties in transportation for parents with students in multiple schools.
The last option is to rezone all the existing elementary schools and move special education programs back to their base schools rather than having all of them at Graham, where they are now.
The two speakers at Tuesday’s meeting expressed concern about the possible closure of Graham Elementary.
Attorney Jon Adams said he attended Graham himself, and has two children who work in the system as educators.
He decried community leaders who do not send their own children to city schools, citing this as one of the factors in the system’s declining enrollment. He warned of community outcry if schools were closed or reorganized, and pointed out that Graham had been established in 1909, Young around 1924, Salter in or around 1959. Houston was the newest and largest school in the system.
He started to address deficient scores in math and science when his time ran out.
“I’m against anything happening now,” Adams said. “You need to table this and let more people speak.”
The other speaker, Jennifer Pinson, said she had been a teacher in the city system for 14 years and was currently teaching at Graham.
“It’s not just a building to us. It’s like our family, it’s our home away from home," she said. "I would like for the board to consider that, as well as the fact that there is more than 100 years of history there. Still, we’ve also had a lot of updates in the last few years, including a new gym, a voice system and a new entrance hall.”
“And,” she added, “it’s been a rough few years. I wish you would consider that as well.”
Lee was sympathetic, but added that he had been studying the problem since before he even started his tenure as superintendent in July.
“We all agree we want our kids to have the best,” Lee said. “All these proposals come with challenges. Right now, we have classes with 29 or 30 students and other classes at the same level with maybe a dozen. We have some schools with only one class at a grade level. We have enhancement programs, but we have to work to take those programs to the next level. Since I came here July 1, all decisions have been made with the boys and girls in mind. They deserve the best, they deserve the best, they deserve the best.”
He went on to explain that if there was going to be action taken to preserve teacher jobs this year, the state board would have to be informed by the end of the month.
In the meantime, the system is continuing to deal with other unexpected problems, including the recent theft of a catalytic converter off a school bus, which will cost about $5,000 to replace. Upgrading the security system could cost another $3,000 or so.
The system is also scheduled for state compliance monitoring next week, Lee said. “The longer we wait, the more expeditiously we’re going to have to act,” Lee said.
Board member James Braswell, along with Chuck Roberts and Jake Montgomery, said the board should stick by the earlier commitment to let Tuesday’s meeting be solely for public input, and to further examine the options next week.
“This is something we’ve needed to do since 2007,” Braswell said.
Also Tuesday, the board:
—Unanimously approved a resolution condemning the Parents Choice Act of 2022 in sometimes scathing terms. The bill, which would divert money from the education trust fund to private and parochial schools and homeschoolers. The bill has already passed the state senate and is coming up for a vote in the house.
—Heard Lee congratulate the Talladega High School girls basketball team.
—Announced an e-learning day Friday.