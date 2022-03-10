On dedication day for Union Village houses, Presbyterian Home president says more are coming

TALLADEGA — Thursday was already going to be a big day for Union Village, the community being built through a partnership with the Presbyterian Home for Children and the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind.
The day had been set aside for a lunch and groundbreaking ceremony for the newest addition to the community, a duplex of “tiny houses,” including one being built through a grant from the city of Talladega. The other half is being built with a donation from the Region’s Foundation.
But Presbyterian Home President and CEO Doug Marshall had more good news to present Thursday afternoon.
“Success breeds success,” Marshall said. “Because of the combination of leadership we’ve seen today, in addition to the duplex we announced previously, we are also going to be breaking ground on two more duplexes at the same time. So we are going to be building six new houses instead of two. Just over two months after the city approved our funding in December, we have already secured the funding for three more houses and we’re very close to having the funding secured for the fourth. … This is leadership.”
Right now, the Union Village community includes five large cottages and will eventually include 42 “tiny homes.” Rent from the homes goes back into funding the Presbyterian Home’s core mission. The partnership with the city grew out of a golf cart ride following the groundbreaking for the Regions Foundation portion of the project. Marshall said Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland had asked for a tour, and Marshall showed him all of the Presbyterian Home’s facilities.
“I showed him this beautiful community, with oak and pecan trees," Marshall said. "I shared my vision with him, and he shared that vision with the city’s officials. He encouraged me to apply for a grant, and we did. And we got it.”
City Manager Seddrick Hill said he and the city as a whole were “thrilled” to be a part of a program that was “transforming lives and restoring pride to our community, allowing our citizens to continue to be limitless.”
“I am hippopotamus happy and peacock proud today,” Ragland said Thursday. “Something like this is not about politics and not about an agenda, it’s about unity and inclusion. ‘And hope. Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.‘ We’re not naive, but we hope this will be a catalyst for others, and we hope the support will spread.”
Thursday’s special guest speaker was Dr. Graham L. Sisson, the executive director of the Governor’s Office on Disabilities. Sisson is paralyzed from the waist down from injuries sustained in a car accident, and spoke from experience of the difficulties faced by those with disabilities looking for affordable housing.
“It took me 2½ years,” he said. “Ninety percent of the apartments I looked at were not accessible to me. The one I finally moved into, I had to remove the bathroom door and had to retrofit the front door. … This is an example of doing things the right way.”
Thursday’s event was hosted by Presbyterian Home Director of Operations Bud Kitchin. The day’s other speakers include Donte Little, director of AIDB’s Talladega Regional Center, Union VIllage resident Myles Trammell, Union Village Program Supervisor Tamra Kidd and Talladega City Council President Dr. Horace Patterson.
Union Village consists of safe, affordable housing for deaf, blind and deaf/blind adults seeking to live independently. Services are provided to the residents by AIDB.