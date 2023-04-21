 Skip to main content
Oklahoma! to be presented in Pell City at end of month

The Pell City High School Drama Department will bring one of Broadway’s all-time favorites to the Pell City Center for Performing Arts stage April 27-30.

Led by drama teacher Shelby Duke, students have been in rehearsals for Oklahoma!, the Rodgers and Hammesrtein classic for musical theater lovers of all ages.