Oklahoma! to be presented in Pell City at end of month

The Pell City High School Drama Department will bring one of Broadway’s all-time favorites to the Pell City Center for Performing Arts stage April 27-30.
Led by drama teacher Shelby Duke, students have been in rehearsals for Oklahoma!, the Rodgers and Hammesrtein classic for musical theater lovers of all ages.
It’s set in a Western territory just after the turn of the 20th century. The plot involves a high-spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys providing a distinctive background for young Curly, a charming cowboy, and Laurey, a feisty farm girl, to play out their love story.
Their romance is full of the ups and downs of young love and the trials and tribulations that come with it.
But this is a story that contrasts with the comedy of the young couple’s friends, Ado Annie and Will Parker, with the musical adventure they have embracing hope, determination, and the promise of a new land.
Oklahoma! is credited with being the first collaboration between Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, and also the first musical to include all aspects of performance, including dance, song and acting.
It debuted at New York’s St. James Theatre March 31, 1943, and ran for five years and two months, grossing $7 million in ticket sales.
Some of the best-known musical numbers from the show include “Surrey With the Fringe on Top,” “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning,” and the Oklahoma Overture.
There are five opportunities to see the production April 27-30, with the addition of a Saturday matinee show. Show times are 7 p.m. April 27-29, and 2 p.m. April 29 and 30.
The center’s concession stand will be available during the event, and accepts cash for purchases.