Ohio State University to honor doctor from Talladega family

A man with deep roots in Talladega is being honored for his contributions to diversity in the medical profession in Ohio.
Dr. Quinn Capers IV is described in a news release from the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Ohio State University as “a cardiologist who sparked a national revolution in medical school admittance practices, resulting in greater access for prospective doctors of color.”
Capers is one of four people making up the second class of Ohio State’s ODI Hall of Fame inductees.
Capers is the nephew of Rev. Hugh Morris of Talladega.
Morris added that Capers parents are Quinn Capers III and Julia Morris Capers. Quinn Capers III studied at Talladega College, where his grandfather, also named Quinn Capers, served as a night watchman for many years.
The honoree is a professor and inaugural vice chair for diversity and inclusion in the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Texas Southwest Medical Center. He earned his medical degree at Ohio State University College of Medicine and performed a residency in internal medicine at Emory University, where he also completed fellowships in cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology and vascular biology research.
His fellow inductees include Yvette McGhee Brown, the first Black woman on the Ohio Supreme Court; Dr. Frederick Aldama, a pop culture educator who expanded educational access for Latinx students; and Monica Ramirez, a lawyer and activist who founded the nation’s first legal project dedicated to helping female farm workers deal with issues including sexual harassment.
“With courage and determination, these diversity icons have made the world a better place by bringing greater justice, equity and equality of opportunity to our society,” according to Dr. James L. Moore III, Ohio State’s chief diversity officer. "They are living examples of the power of persistence and a reminder that we too can overcome the obstacles that we face in our own lives.”
The induction ceremony will be held online Thursday evening.