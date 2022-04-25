Officials host ribbon cutting for Priebes Mill Road extension

MUNFORD — It was years in the making.
But on Saturday afternoon, after years of delays and roughly $6 million spent, the new Priebes Mill Road extension was complete, and officials from every level of government came out to cut the ribbon and declare the new thoroughfare (to be named Munford Avenue) open for business and traffic.
Munford Mayor Jo Ann Fambrough and Congressman Mike Rogers held the giant scissors, but the ceremony was also attended by state Rep. Steve Hurst, Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, Talladega County Commissioner Darrell Ingram, Munford Town Council Members Elaine Stephens, Leo Garrison, Billy Wilson and Tim Lipham, Munford Police Chief Jeff Rutledge and several representatives of the Munford Volunteer Fire Department. There were at least three candidates for office present as well, including state School Board candidate Marie Manning and state Senate District 12 candidates Wayne Willis and Keith Kelley.
According to Hurst, the initial project “was made possible by funds ($500,000) appropriated by Congressman Rogers. Funds were also appropriated by ATRIP (Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program) matching funds from federal monies, as well as the two-cent rural tax for future industrial development by Alabama legislators and the Talladega County Commission. The total cost of the project is in excess of $6 million.”
"The advantage to this new road is that it connects two four lane highways, Alabama 21 and Interstate 20, which will also be a direct route the 85 acres that the town of Munford has purchased and annexed into the town limits for future industrial development,” Hurst said.
Fambrough added that it will also give interstate traffic a second exit into the town.
The idea for the project dates back to at least 2014. Following a series of community, economic and environmental impact studies, followed by issues with crossing railroad property, the encroachments on a federally protected wetland and the habitat of the endangered brown bat. Most of these issues were finally resolved by early 2019.
The town of Munford acquired the industrial park property last year.