 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Officials break ground on kitchen cabinet factory

A host of dignitaries from Calhoun and Talladega counties attended a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning for the new Wellborn Cabinet Plant in Oxford.

The new plant will cover 250,000 square feet in the Oxford Industrial Park, which is geographically located in Eastaboga, in Talladega County. Capital investment is estimated at $17 million. According to Wellborn CEO Paul Wellborn, once construction is complete late next year, the new facility will employ 415 people “or maybe more.”

Tags