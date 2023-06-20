Officials break ground on kitchen cabinet factory

A host of dignitaries from Calhoun and Talladega counties attended a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning for the new Wellborn Cabinet Plant in Oxford.
The new plant will cover 250,000 square feet in the Oxford Industrial Park, which is geographically located in Eastaboga, in Talladega County. Capital investment is estimated at $17 million. According to Wellborn CEO Paul Wellborn, once construction is complete late next year, the new facility will employ 415 people “or maybe more.”
The plant will manufacture a product called First Haven, a vinyl-wrapped, easy-to-clean line of kitchen cabinets.
Construction is expected to get under way this summer. RaLin designed the new plant, which will be built by Hutto Construction.
As most of the speakers at Friday’s ceremony pointed out, the groundbreaking was the culmination of partnerships and collaborations between numerous public and private entities. Paul Wellborn said that during the search process, he had been contacted by Hans Obermier of Kronospan, which also has a plant nearby.
“He said we should build close to them,” Wellborn said. “At first, I though he had some property that he was wanting to sell us. But he meant in this industrial park … We visited a number of cities in Georgia and Alabama, and we were met by some people who really wanted us there.”
But the Oxford site turned out to be ideal, especially with the proximity to I-20 and the extension of the Ashland-based company’s Alabama roots.
“I can’t say enough about this part of the state,” he said. “I love this region. I love the USA, but I love this part of Alabama especially,” he said.
In order to make Friday’s groundbreaking a reality, the company worked closely with the city of Oxford, the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, the Calhoun County Economic Development Council and the Talladega County Commission, which approved a 15-year tax abatement.
Kronospan helped Wellborn get together with Don Hopper of the Calhoun County EDC, Hopper said.
Working with the city of Oxford, all involved were able to show Wellborn that “we weren’t just courting them. We want to marry them and still hold their hand,” he said. “And we’re not just talking about 400 plus new jobs. We’re talking about 400 people who will be better able to provide for their families, who will have better Christmases. That’s what really motivates them.”
Phil Webb of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce praised the company as a longtime family-owned business, the largest in Clay County, and a major investor in its community and the people of that community.
“And that investment pays off in a lot more ways than just the bottom line,” he said.
Talladega County Commissioners Tony Haynes and Darrell Ingram also attended the groundbreaking.
“This is more than 400 new jobs coming to Eastaboga, Alabama,” Haynes said. “There probably haven’t been this many people talking about Eastaboga since Alabama beat Miami and Keith Jackson said ‘they’re dancing in Eastaboga’ on television. My wife Donna and I have known Paul’s sister for a long time, we know the Wellborn family, and we’re glad to have them in Talladega County.”
Ingram added that when the commission considered the tax abatement “to me, that was just a no-brainer. We’re here to do whatever we can to help.”
Ingram and Haynes were already talking to Obermier of Kronospan about a partnership to help shore up the roads around the new site as well.
“We’re going to be more than doubling the traffic through here once the plant opens,” Ingram pointed out. “We will be working with Kronospan and help from the Oxford side as well.”
Lincoln City Councilman Joey Callahan was also present for the ceremony, and said his city also stood to benefit from being so close to the new facility.
“We’re proud to have them right next door to Lincoln,” he said. “We’re proud to be able to provide houses for the new employees, and places for them to shop. This is just a huge benefit coming our way.”