Odenville teen drowns in Sportsman Lake

A 15-year-old boy drowned Saturday morning in Sportsman Lake, near Odenville.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victim as David Russell Perry of Odenville.
Russell was called to the scene approximately 11:30 a.m. after a report for help was taken at St. Clair County 911 headquarters.
Russell said Perry’s body was recovered from the water and he was dead at the scene following attempts from area Rescue Dive Teams and other emergency responders to locate him and provide assistance.
The report had been that he entered the lake but did not reappear, Russell said.
Russell said the lake club was reportedly the location for a birthday party Saturday.