Odenville man charged with drug trafficking

An Odenville man was charged with promoting prison contraband (drugs),
possession and receipt of a controlled substance and, from a grand jury indictment, with drug trafficking Thursday.
Jason Sumrall, 42, was arrested by St. Clair County deputies and is being held on a bond of $4,503,500. The bond includes a $4.5 million bond on the indictment for drug trafficking, a $2,500 bond for possession of a controlled substance and a $1,000 bond for promoting prison contraband.
The additional charges are due to possession of drugs at the time of his arrest for the indictment, according to Juana Corbin, public information specialist for the Sheriff’s Department.
Sumrall is being held in the St. Clair County jail in Ashville.