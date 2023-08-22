 Skip to main content
Obstruction of justice charged to Georgia man in Talladega

A Georgia man who is under indictment for illegal possession of a credit or debit card in Talladega County is now facing felony obstruction of justice charges as well.

According to Talladega police Lt. Dennis McDaniel, Justis Wayne Stillwell, 33, was arrested after police responded to a recent disturbance call.