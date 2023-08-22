Obstruction of justice charged to Georgia man in Talladega

A Georgia man who is under indictment for illegal possession of a credit or debit card in Talladega County is now facing felony obstruction of justice charges as well.
According to Talladega police Lt. Dennis McDaniel, Justis Wayne Stillwell, 33, was arrested after police responded to a recent disturbance call.
Stillwell, who had a warrant through Talladega County for failing to appear in the credit card case from May, told the officers on the scene that his name was Jesse James and gave a date of birth in 1993, taking three years off his actual age.
At first, McDaniel said, Stillwell appeared to be unable to remember his Social Security number. He eventually gave a number that came back to a different person, McDaniel said. Stillwell was arrested at that point.
Because he gave a false name and identifying information to police to avoid a felony arrest, the obstruction charge is also a felony.
Stillwell had been arrested by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office in the credit card case in 2020 and was indicted in 2021. The case is still pending.
Stillwell is currently being held without bond on the failure to appear charge.