Nursing home residents hear hopeful message from police chief

The residents of Talladega Health Care and Rehab celebrated Mother’s Day Wednesday afternoon with Bible study teacher Michael Scales and a special presentation from Talladega police Chief Diane Thomas.
During her remarks, Thomas focused particularly on the importance of unity.
“It is absolutely essential,” she said. “Just like the church is a body, and it can’t be in disharmony or disunity with itself.” She cited Romans 12:4-5 (“For just as each of us has one body with many members, and these members do not all have the same function, so in Christ we, though many, form one body, and each member belongs to all the others.”)
“Everybody wants to do their own thing,” she said. “If we work together, from the heart, God rewards us. If it is group versus group, what do we gain? Nothing.”
This worldview translates into her approach to law enforcement as well, where she encourages her officers to approach people and actually talk to them.
“Hello goes a long way,” she said. “A hello and a smile can really lift somebody up, and I encourage my officers to do that. It’s also a way to educate the public on what we do and why we do it … We are all one, and we want to see everyone treated fair and equal. We all try to treat others the way we would like to be treated. When everyone does their part, there is nothing we can’t accomplish. Of course, you never get 100 percent on board, but even with a majority, imagine what Talladega could look like if we were all working together.”
Scales said this is the 14th year he has celebrated Mother’s Day at the nursing home, starting with a time when his own mother, who suffered from lupus, was a resident.
This year, the female residents were treated to socks courtesy of Order of the Eastern Star, Elizabeth Chapter 447, plus gowns, robes, blouses, house shoes, body wash, deodorant, gift cards and blankets. There were new shirts for the men as well, Scales said.