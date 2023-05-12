 Skip to main content
TALLADEGA

Nursing home residents hear hopeful message from police chief

The residents of Talladega Health Care and Rehab celebrated Mother’s Day Wednesday afternoon with Bible study teacher Michael Scales and a special presentation from Talladega police Chief Diane Thomas.

During her remarks, Thomas focused particularly on the importance of unity.