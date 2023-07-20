Now Let's Hunt

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a QR scavenger hunt July 18 through Aug. 13.
This adventure will include players being given clues to eight different SPARD locations where they will find a QR code. Once a player (or team) has reached a location and scanned the correct QR code, they’ll be able to proceed with the rest of the activities in that location. Each activity completed allows a player/team the opportunity to earn more points and complete additional activities.
Some challenges will also allow players to earn bonus points. The end goal is to earn the most points by completing the activities.
Players can compete as individuals or teams, but teams must only use one device and will receive one prize.
Prizes will be as follows: 1st place: $100 Chamber Bucks, 2nd place: $75 Chamber Bucks, 3rd Place: $50 Chamber bucks. Those who come in 4th through 10th place will receive a $20 household credit in Recdesk to be applied to the program of their choice (must be a Rec affliated program).
To join the scavenger hunt, players should download the Eventzee app on a smart phone. The app will prompt the player to provide an event code. From there use the code SPARD to play Sylacauga Rec Quest. Then the app will prompt the players to make their next move.
Players have 27 days to complete all tasks. In the event of a tie or close rankings, SPARD will add more challenges and options for bonus points. A max of 50 players (devices) will be allowed to play — so players should get logged in quickly to secure their spots.
To stay up to date with the latest events from Sylacauga Parks and Recreation follow on Facebook (Sylacauga Parks and Recreation) and Instagram (@SylacaugaParksandRecreation). Visit sylacauga.recdesk.com for more information regarding the many programs offered or to join their email list.