 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Now Let's Hunt

Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department hosts a QR scavenger hunt

Now Let's Hunt

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a QR scavenger hunt July 18 through Aug. 13.

This adventure will include players being given clues to eight different SPARD locations where they will find a QR code. Once a player (or team) has reached a location and scanned the correct QR code, they’ll be able to proceed with the rest of the activities in that location. Each activity completed allows a player/team the opportunity to earn more points and complete additional activities.