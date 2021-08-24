Note to home owners: lock up your yard art

TALLADEGA — Thieves in Talladega are now targeting decorative lawn ornaments, according to at least two incident and offense reports filed over the weekend.
The first incident was reported Friday on the 610 block of East Street South, according to Detective Jeremy Faulkner. The only item reported stolen was described in the report as a “concrete floor urn” taken from the front yard. Although there is not a detailed description of the object, Faulkner says the owner told investigators that it weighs at least 300 pounds.
There are no witnesses or suspects in the case, Faulkner said.
The same day, a resident on South Street East reported that someone stole a wrought iron water fountain, valued at $1,000, from his front yard sometime during the early hours of the morning. No suspects have been identified in this case, either.
Faulkner said he could not say for certain if the two thefts were related to one another, or to another theft last week involving outdoor wicker furniture. In that case, the stolen furniture was eventually recovered.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Talladega Police at 256-362-4508, the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011 or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also download their P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to anonymously dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.